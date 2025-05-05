Photo: Contributed Shelley Lavigne, of North Okanagan Consulting, wants to help people navigate the permit maze.

Shelley Lavigne, of North Okanagan Consulting, wants to help people navigate what she calls the permit maze.

Lavigne is one of five finalists in the Community Futures of North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge.

Presented by AgileBK, the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge will culminate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 8.

Lavigne’s goal is to provide vital support to contractors who might lack the time or resources to effectively manage the intricacies of permits.

“Imagine freeing up valuable hours to focus on what you do best – building and creating – knowing that your permit needs are in capable hands. North Okanagan Consulting offers professional permit management services, easing your workload and allowing you to concentrate on the construction itself,” the post said.

“Homeowners often feel lost and confused when faced with permit applications and regulations. That’s why North Okanagan Consulting aims to empower homeowners with expert permit consulting, providing clear guidance and support, enabling homeowners to confidently manage the permitting process for their own projects, big or small.”

On May 8, pitches start at 6 p.m. with the winners announced before the finale ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.