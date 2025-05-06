Kylee Howard wants families to have fun at Vicky’s Play Place in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Kylee Howard is inviting families to come out and have fun at Vicky’s Play Place.

Howard is one of five finalists in the Community Futures of North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge.

Presented by AgileBK, the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge will culminate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 8.

Vicky’s Play Place has grown out of Howard’s own experience with her young family, seeing first-hand the need in the North Okanagan for a play and family connection hub.

“At Vicky’s Play Place, play is the heart of childhood, igniting imaginations and fostering development. But Kylee also understands that connection is the bedrock of a strong community. That’s why she’s lovingly designing a space where both kids and their families can thrive,” said a post on the Enterprize Challenge website.

“Imagine a safe and dynamic environment where children can explore a multi-level play structure, perfect for climbing and adventure. For the littlest ones, Kylee is planning to have a dedicated toddler zone, a haven for safe imaginative play and gentle tumbling. Vicky’s Play Place is in the development stages and gaining community support fast.”

Pitches start at 6 p.m. with the winners announced before the finale ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.