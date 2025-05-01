Fundraiser for Vernon man following serious car accident

Photo: GoFundMe Aidan Coates was seriously injured on a car accident in April.

Aidan Coates is known by many for his involvement in hockey and ringette as well as coaching the next generation of players in Vernon and Kelowna.

But fate dealt the Vernon man a harsh blow when he was in a serious car accident April 12. He has been in the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital ever since in critical condition.

Janis Davey, who is cousin to Coates' mother has launched a GoFundMe to help the family

"I wanted to help the family out in any way I could, so today I ask you for support in helping the family out in the next days, weeks, months and possibly years,” Davey said on the GoFundMe page.

Both of Coates legs are broken, including his right femur and left tibia/fibia puncturing through his skin. His legs have needed multiple surgeries for each leg.

He also suffered a a tear in his neck artery, fractured pelvis, broken ribs and nose, bruised lungs, a traumatic brain injury causing some bleeding and swelling in his brain, and required a chest tube.

“But through it all, after weeks on life support and not waking up, Aidan is now starting to wake up and is showing a great willingness to fight his way back to us, showing signs of strength and resilience. His brain is slowly responding positively to various verbal and sensory tests but his ability to process, understand and respond are taking time. His vitals are stable, and his heart and lungs are strong,” Davey said.

The full extent of the long-term impacts Aidan is facing is not yet known, but his recovery is expected to make months.

“We are humbly asking for any contribution you can make to help Aidan and his family during this unimaginable, difficult and surreal time. Every dollar raised will go directly towards Aidan’s care, rehabilitation, and supporting his family as they navigate the long journey ahead,” said Davey.

The GoFundMe has raised $12,285 so far, people can donate here.