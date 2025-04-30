Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Heath Interior Health issued a toxic drug alert April 30 for substance sold as down.

Interior Health issued a toxic drug alert for the Vernon area, effective immediately.

IH says beige and red powder, pebbles, and chunks sold in Vernon under the street name down contains fentanyl, medetomidine, fluorofentanyl, and xylazine.

Medetomidine is a non-opioid tranquilizer that will not respond to naloxone. It suppresses breathing and is potentially dangerous to the cardiovascular system.

Down has a very high risk of overdose and fatal overdose, as well as amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time.

People with a drug that looks like down should get the substance tested before using. Drug testing is available by calling or texting 778-212-8611 or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 3605 31st Street.

The alert is in effect until May 7.