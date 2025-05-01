Fired employee loses another legal fight with former union, Vernon's School District 22

Photo: Castanet file photo Brad Weston was fired from his custodian position with School District 22 in August 2020 and has since engaged in a legal battle for lost wages.

A man fired by the Vernon School District in 2020 received another blow in ongoing legal proceedings related to his termination and union settlement.

Brad Weston was fired from his custodian position on Aug. 5, 2020 and two days later his union, CUPE Local 5523, filed a grievance related to the termination. According to court documents, SD22 and the union came to a settlement agreement in arbitration without the former employee.

Weston did not agree with the settlement, alleging the union reps knowingly misrepresented him, and filed a complaint with the labour board, which was ultimately dismissed.

The legal dispute then came before BC Supreme Court after Weston had submitted an amended notice of claim for damages for both his loss of wages from SD22 and handling of his settlement from the union. Both parties asked the court to strike Weston’s claims.

In an April 29 decision, Justice Shannon Ramsay ultimately sided with SD22 and the union. Ramsay found Weston's claims are outside BC Supreme Court jurisdiction and are an abuse of process having already been resolved by an arbitrator and the labour board.

Ramsay also ruled Weston cannot refile his lawsuit.

The decision means the union and its reps are no longer involved in the proceeding. Ramsay granted them the cost of the proceeding, which was not disclosed.

SD22 is still involved in the legal dispute, but was also granted their costs relating to the latest proceeding.