Enderby man calling for better access to affordable dental care in the North Okanagan

Ben Low-On

Enderby’s Andrew Leckie is calling for more inclusive dental care within the North Okanagan as he struggles to receive treatment.

Leckie said issues with his teeth have caused an abscess to grow near his neck which has given him extreme pain for the last eight months.

“If you have some devastating oral injury that needs to be dealt with in an emergency manner, a dental clinic isn't suited for that,” said Leckie.

“I'm now stuck with this huge infection just getting out of hand with no answer. I don't know if it's going to kill me or not."

Leckie is on disability and told Castanet that many dentists in the area won’t go through the process to apply for the disability allotment. This makes it unaffordable for people on disability to access the service.

“All of them have the choice to take part in the ministry's plan. It’s their choice to not do that,” said Leckie.

As for dental services in emergency rooms, the BC Dental Association [BCDA] told Castanet most ER’s aren’t equipped for it.

“In most cases, dentists will make every effort to fit emergency cases into their schedules, and are able to offer same-day or after-hours appointments, especially when urgent care is needed. Hospital emergency rooms are not equipped to provide comprehensive dental care, but may offer treatment for infection, pain management and triage to the appropriate healthcare provider,” said Stuart Chase with the BCDA.

Leckie believes that the lack of available resources shows flaws within the dental system.

“If there's no emergency dental care in a hospital, I think that means there's no foundation at all for cracks to show,” said Leckie.

The Ministry of Health did not provide a comment before the time of publication.