Vernon student housing could be used for medical professionals in future: Okanagan College

Photo: Darren Handschuh Workers putting finishing touches on the Vernon Okanagan College student housing in February 2024.

As the Vernon community continues to look at ways to house medical professionals to bring more doctors to the area, Okanagan College may be part of the solution.

The college is currently looking at ways to fill student housing across the valley during slower seasons.

In March, OC submitted an application to the City of Kelowna to use its residences as hotel style accommodation over the summer.

While the process isn’t quite as far along for the newly-built Vernon campus, the college says it plans to work with the municipality to offer similar temporary housing when rooms aren’t occupied by students.

Additional uses for Vernon's student housing was raised in Monday's city council meeting when coun. Brian Quiring noted the college was beginning to offer rooms on a temporary basis for medical professionals.

While the college doesn't plan on only offering housing to people in the medical field, vacant rooms could still be utilized for them.

“We are looking to keep the beds full while students are not using them, focusing on strategic uses with partners such as health care, trades workers and emergency housing such as with residents from Hadgraft Wilson Place who were housed at our Kelowna building in the summer of 2024,” said the college in an email.

Medical housing needed in region

Finding housing for doctors has been a topic of discussion in Vernon for nearly two years. In May 2023, Community Futures announced a housing project specifically for medicine residents in an effort to attract and keep them in Vernon, which has limited doctors and one walk-in clinic.

Executive director of Community Futures, Leigha Horsfield, said the housing project, which opened in May 2024, is at full capacity. The housing is long-term, but Horsfield says medical professionals can still make use of short term housing.

“We had a vacancy that was unexpected, and we were able to rent it out on a short term to a new doctor moving to this region who just needed something for a couple of months, and then he's moving on to a longer term rental, but this is where he could land when they first came,” said Horsefield.

She said OC Vernon making more short term rentals available for medical professionals would be "brilliant" because there is a need for housing for potential physicians, nurses, nursing students, medical students and traveling nurses in this region.

Okanagan College is planning to work with all municipalities where they have student housing – Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Penticton, when the South Okanagan housing project is finished.

The college says any revenue from renting out rooms will be put back into operating campus housing.