Vernon's Grey Canal trail parking lot to close for a month in May

Photo: J.P. Squires File photo of the Bella Vista/Turtle Mountain section of the Grey Canal Trail and its views of Okanagan Lake, the Commonage, Bluenose Mountain and Vernon.

A Vernon parking lot for Grey Canal Trail will be closed for about a month as it gets upgraded.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the Sierra Road parking lot will be fully closed from May 5 to about June 15.

People are asked to use other parking lots to access the trail, a list of parking lot options can be found online.

Access to the trail will remain open for through traffic with occasional and unscheduled closures through the project.

Improvements to the lot include 23 additional parking stalls, a permanent concrete pit toilet, a paved access road, and work on the trail to improve accessibility.