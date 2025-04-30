Vernon council agrees to write letter of support for Funstatic slo-pitch tournament grant application

Photo: Facebook/Funtastic Sports Society Player at the 2024 slo-pitch tournament.

Vernon’s Funtastic slo-pitch tournament and music festival is looking for funding from the province and Vernon city council agreed to support the application.

Funtastic wrote to council ahead of its Monday meeting asking for a letter of support for its application to a B.C. tourism grant.

The funding would provide Funtastic with a grant up to 10 per cent of its total event budget, up to $200,000. Funds would be used for operational expenses and would help the progression of the Funtastic event.

In the letter to council executive director of Funtastic Sports Society Diana Williamson said the event has been held since 1985, and plans are already in motion for the 40th anniversary in 2026.

Council agreed to write the letter of support for the application, coun. Akbal Mund excused himself from the decision as he’s on the Funtastic board of directors.

This year the tournament and musical festival will take place June 27 to 30 in Vernon.