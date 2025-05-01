Fishing derby on Okanagan, Shuswap Lakes raising funds for BC Children's Hospital

Photo: Brewed in Canada Fishing derby raising money for BC Children's Hospital coming back for fifth year.

An annual fishing derby hosted by the Baseball team Brewed in Canada has returned for the fifth year.

The derby raises funds for the BC Children's Hospital and has raised over $140,000 through the derby since it's inception during COVID-19 in 2020.

“My husband came up with the idea to do a fishing derby so we could still raise money for B.C. children. It was a way to do it while social distancing and it just kind of ran from there,” said event organizer Mandy Davis.

Each year the team holds two events, one on Okanagan Lake and on on Shuswap Lake. Davis said the Okanagan Lake derby took place on April 19 and raised about $8,200, final numbers won't be known until after the Shuswap derby on May 10.

Competitors have 10 hours to catch the largest rainbow trout they can find. Prizes are given out for first, second, and third place.

Registration details for the Shuswap derby can be found online.