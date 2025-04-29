Sandbags available if needed as local creeks rise: Village of Lumby

Photo: Unsplash Sand and unfilled sandbags are available to Lumby residents if needed.

The Village of Lumby is advising residents that waters are rising in local creeks and unfilled sandbags and sand are available if needed.

In a post to Facebook the village said sand and unfilled sandbags are available on the gravel portion of the parking lot across from the Pat Duke Arena.

People with waterways near their property who may need sandbags should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags.

The village is hopeful sandbags won't be needed this year, but said it may depend on rainfall in the next few weeks.

"Snow pack in the hills that affect the creeks coming into Lumby is relatively low, but if we receive lots of precipitation in the next month that could change levels drastically," reads the post.

According to the most recent data from the province, the snowpack is 86 per cent of normal in the South Thompson basin and 82 per cent of normal in the Okanagan basin.

The village is reminding residents it's their own responsibility to protect their own property.