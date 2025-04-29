Vernon RCMP unable to locate assault suspect

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Vernon RCMP police cruiser pictured in August 2024.

Mounties have not located the suspect in an alleged assault at Vernon’s Polson Park on Friday.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP says at about 11:35 a.m. officers responded to an assault.

“An unknown man had approached two women in the park with a knife in his hand,” said Finn in an email.

The suspect ran away westbound from the park, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a fanny pack.

Despite numerous patrols conducted by police the suspect was not found.

Police spoke to the complainant and her friend on scene, and drove both women home. No injuries were reported to police.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.