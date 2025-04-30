First female captain with Vernon Fire Department retires after 25 year career

Ben Low-On

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) Captain Allyson Reich is hanging up her turnout gear for the final time today after 25 years of service.

“It has been an honour to serve our community for so long, and I'm just so grateful for this experience,” said Reich.

Reich got her start in firefighting while working near Kamloops. She then transitioned to the Vernon department where she has been for the last 20 years.

“The biggest draw of the job is that it's never the same day twice, and that can be quite intoxicating,” Reich told Castanet.

Reich is the first ever female captain at the Vernon department. During her career, she has been involved in the community through different programs she has spearheaded like Firefighter For a Day.

The program gives young women an opportunity to learn about what goes into being a firefighter and first responders.

“I've always just kind of felt like one of the guys. What's refreshing now is seeing that there are so many more young women that are interested in the fire service,” said Reich.

As this chapter of Reich’s life comes to a close, she will transition to being a full-time councillor to help first responders deal with the mental health challenges that can come with the career.

“The reason I got into this job was to help people. Now I want to help the people that help the people,” said Reich.

For most of her career with VFRS Reich was the only female firefighter, she told Castanet one female recruit is coming up in the department.