Vernon Mounties responded to report of person falling out of moving vehicle on Highway 97A

Mounties say an accident on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen that required a BC Emergency Health Services airlift was mental health related.

Cpl Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP said at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to an incident in the 900-block of Highway 97A in Spallumcheen.

“Frontline officers attended the location after receiving a report that a person had fallen out of a moving vehicle,” said Finn in an email.

“No criminality is suspected and the event is believed to be mental health related.”

The person was airlifted from the scene to hospital by BC EHS with serious injuries.

