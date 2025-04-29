Two Vernon communities on boil water notice

Photo: Pixabay File photo of tap water dropping into a glass.

Vernon's Rise and Okanagan Hills communities are on boil water notice, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO and Interior Health advises customers they are on boil water notice effective immediately.

The notice is in place because a power outage caused pumps at a nearby pump station to lose power and created a loss of water pressure. A generator is now powering the pumps supplying water to the area.

People on notice should boil water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth.