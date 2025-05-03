City of Vernon says population is now over 49,000 people, North Okanagan approaching new census marker

Photo: Tourism Vernon City of Vernon pictured in the spring.

The North Okanagan population is continuing to grow and the area should soon be levelling up, so to speak.

In a presentation to city council on Monday, city manager of economic development John Perrott said the North Okanagan should qualify as a Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) this year, as long as growth projections remain steady.

The area will qualify to become a CMA once it hits 100,000 population and its core centre, Vernon, reaches 50,000. At the end of 2024 the North Okanagan had an estimated population of 99,800 while the City of Vernon reached about 49,167.

The North Okanagan grows by about 1.5 per cent a year and the city by about 1.8 per cent, meaning both populations should surpass the number of residents needed to become a CMA.

Becoming a CMA will unlock new information data for the city to look ahead and gain further insight with. Perrott told Castanet an example of an interesting data set is unemployment data.

"[Currently,] we don't have a local unemployment rate in the North Okanagan. So the Central Okanagan has their own, but we don't have one up here," explained Perrott. "That would be an example of one data set that all of a sudden we'd be able to track on a monthly basis."

To become a CMA, the area must also be socially and economically intertwined.

In council, Coun. Kelly Fehr asked if the city would be required to pay more into the RCMP once the designation is met, but director of financial services Elma Hamming said the city already pays the maximum threshold at 90 per cent.

Perrott also told Castanet Vernon will be getting mid-year updates which will give staff a better idea of if the area will become a CMA in 2025.