Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee voter turnout hit 72.78%

Photo: Darren Handschuh Scott Anderson with supporters on April 28 after winning Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

According to Elections Canada 72.78 per cent of eligible voters in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding cast a ballot in yesterday's federal election.

All 239 ballot boxes have been counted and 67,093 out of 92,192 eligible voters turned out. The number does not include electors who registered on election day.

In the 2021 federal election the now redistributed North Okanagan-Shuswap riding had a voter turnout of 64.8 per cent.

Today, votes continue to be counted in tight ridings across the country, but here in Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee the Conservative Party’s Scott Anderson was elected with 33,852 or 50.5 per cent of the vote.

The area’s Liberal candidate Anna Warwick Sears received 28,714 votes or 42.8 per cent.

In a post to the local Liberal Party riding association at about midnight, Warwick Sears congratulated Liberal leader Mark Carney on his election.

“While this wasn’t the local result we had hoped for, we’re proud of the victories we achieved elsewhere — and we owe it all to our amazing volunteers. Your hard work, commitment, and passion were inspiring. Thank you for being part of this movement!” Reads the post attributed to Warwick Sears and her team.

NDP's Leah Main had 3,422 ballots cast for her and Green Party's Blair Visscher received 1,105 votes.