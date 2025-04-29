Tory MP-elect for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding says economy is top issue for next 4 years

Photo: Contributed Scott Anderson has been elected to represent Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in Ottawa.

Voters across the country have spoken and in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding residents have elected Conservative Party’s Scott Anderson.

Anderson was declared the winner fairly early into the evening and closed out the night with a 10 per cent lead over the next closest MP hopeful.

Anderson brings a long history of political experience to the position as a former two-term Vernon city councillor, interim leader of the B.C. Conservatives and decade-long involvement with the local Conservative riding association.

Anderson is also the owner of the Dump Runz and served in the Canadian Armed Forces in the public affairs branch.

On Monday night, when asked about challenges he'll face over the next four years, Anderson said the economy and housing are top of mind.

“We have to stop spending money, our job right now for the next for years is holding the Liberals accountable," said Anderson.

"I want to see my daughter able to buy a house at some point and I don't see it possible under the expenditures that are happening right now under the Liberal government."

At the end of the night, Liberal candidate Anna Warwick Sears said she was waiting until the very last ballot was counted before announcing her win or loss.

"It's important for everyone to know that every vote counts we're going to wait until every vote is counted and then we will either concede or celebrate," said Warwick Sears at about 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Green party candidate Blair Visscher said she's honoured and grateful for the support she’s received. She plans to spend the next four years working to gain support for the Green Party.

"I'm going to be spending the next four years really making sure that people are aware of what our MP in this area is or isn't doing for the amount of money that we're paying them,” said Visscher.

“Next election, rather than being a fringe vote, [I want to make sure] Greens are a real option, and really the only option for the future.”

NDP candidate Leah Main was not available for comment on election night.

The Libera Party was re-elected, but as of 10 p.m. it was still unclear if the party will form a majority or minority government.