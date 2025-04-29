Vernon council passes pilot project to clean up downtown

Photo: Chelsey Mutter The public washroom in Downtown Vernon by Nature's Fare has long been a source of complaints to city council.

Vernon city council is looking to clean up the downtown core through a newly formed pilot project called The Clean Team.

Council approved the two-year pilot project at Monday’s council meeting.

The team will have two people with a truck, trailer, water tank and pressure washer in the downtown core from June through September.

“The team would be focused on enhancing the overall cleanliness and appearance of the downtown core,” explained James Rice, director of operations services with the city.

“The team would also be able to respond quickly to business owners and public complaints. Initially, the team would be assigned a route and a schedule. However, it would likely evolve and change depending on the actual demand.

Rice initially suggested a one-year pilot, but coun. Kari Gares suggested the two year term.

“I 100 per cent put full support behind [the clean team]. This is exactly what the businesses and residents have been demanding of us,” said Gares.

She’s long championed for the downtown area on behalf of both businesses and residents. She’s specifically raised complaints from citizens in the area near Natures Fare which has been lamented as an area of overdoses, encampments, fires and vandalism.

The cost for the first year of the team will be approximately $88,000 and come from the city’s unexpected uncommitted funds.

Council will expect an update on the project following completion of year one.