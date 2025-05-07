Dora Anderson of Ecotecture Design wants to change the way we build

Photo: Contributed Dora Anderson of Ecotecture Design.

From small-scale farm operations to software development services, Enterprize Challenge 2025 finalists are bringing business ideas from across the North Okanagan.

Presented by AgileBK, the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge will culminate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 8.

The winner of the Enterprize Challenge, voted on by a panel of volunteer judges at the end of the final pitch in May, takes home start-up capital and more than $50,000 in business services prize packages.

Castanet is featuring the five finalists.

Dora Anderson of Ecotecture Design Inc., is “building a green future, brick by sustainable brick.”

Founded in 2024, Ecotecture emerged from a collective of eco-certified professionals that are passionate about making sustainable and resilient building development mainstream.

The Ecotecture team is working on developing new specifications grounded in leading green building standards like Passive House, Net Zero, LEED and WELL.

Anderson said in her experience, “our built environments have for too long followed linear, wasteful, and frankly, environmentally harmful practices. From the materials and systems we use to the way we construct and furnish our spaces, the impact on our planet and our well-being has been significant.”

Anderson and her team believe it’s time for a change – a significant shift towards a circular economy mindset in building that encompasses people, place and planet by embracing sustainable building practices.

Pitches start at 6 p.m. with the winners announced before the finale ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.