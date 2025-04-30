Popular raptors show is returning to Vernon's Allan Brook Nature Centre

Photo: ABNC The Raptors will return to the Vernon centre June 21 to 25, giving visitors a rare opportunity to witness majestic birds of prey up close.

The big birds are returning to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The event features two immersive experiences: Flight Demonstrations and Small Group Encounters.

“Experience the power and grace of raptors in motion during these thrilling outdoor presentations,” the ABNC said in a press release. “Expert handlers will showcase the natural flight patterns and behaviours of these fascinating birds, all while sharing insights into their ecological importance.”

There will be two flight demonstrations daily.

Online tickets are $22 for children four to 17 years old and seniors 60 and older; adults 18 to 59 years old are $30 and children under three are free and no registration is required.

At the door tickets are $35 per person for ages four and up.

Guests can also participate in small group encounters — an up-close, interactive session with these remarkable birds.

Under the guidance of expert falconers, participants will get a chance to learn about, interact with, and even hold some of the birds.

There will be three small group encounters daily. Tickets are $100 per person with limited availability with only six people per encounter.

Encounter tickets must be purchased in advance.