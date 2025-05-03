Photo: ARC Armstrong Regional Co-op Fuel Good Day will be raising funds to support local organizations

It will soon be time to “fuel up and fuel good.”

On Sept. 16, the Armstrong Regional Co-op Fuel Good Day will be raising funds to support local organizations.

And those organizations have until May 25 to apply for some of that funding.

As part of Fuel Good Day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars will be donated to local registered non-profits and charities.

Each market with an Armstrong Co-op gas bar will be selecting and supporting one local non-profit or charity.

Registered non-profits and charities that are located within the local trading area of the Armstrong Regional Co-op are invited to apply to be a recipient of funding from Fuel Good Day 2025.

Applications are available online.

“Throughout Fuel Good Day, each of our selected non-profits and charities are encouraged to be on site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their organization. There will also be draws and giveaways,” said Jason Keis, ARC marketing and community relations manager.

The Armstrong Regional Co-operative has proudly served the Okanagan Shuswap, and Kootenays for over 100 years. Today, the Armstrong Regional Co-op serves more than 40,000 members — and many more customers. The Armstrong Regional Cooperative remains committed to supporting the communities we serve with bursaries, sponsorships, and support of many local non-profits and charitable organizations.