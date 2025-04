Photo: Jody Leon Emergency crews are a the scene of an accident near the Tolko plant on Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong.

The accident is in the southbound lane, and is impacting traffic.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.