Vernon and Coldstream to temporarily close all sports fields including baseball diamonds

Photo: Google Street View Vernon and Coldstream are temporarily closing sports fields because of the rain.

UPDATE 3:51 p.m.

The City of Vernon is closing sports fields due to the rain.

Effective immediately, all city-owned grass sports fields including baseball diamonds are closed temporarily. The closure is necessary to prevent damage to the turf and maintain the long-term quality of these playing surfaces.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

DND Park

Alexis Park

Grahame Park

Lakeview Park

Marshall Fields Park

Polson Park

MacDonald Park

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow and provide an update.

ORIGINAL 3:16 p.m.

The soggy weather has forced the District of Coldstream to temporarily close all district-owned sports fields including baseball diamonds.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

Creekside Park

Coldstream Park

Lavington Park

“Due to prolonged rain today, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” said a press release from Coldstream.

“Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.”

To reschedule your rental, contact Greater Vernon Recreation Services at 250-545-6035.