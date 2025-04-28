Photo: Google Street View District of Coldstream to temporarily close all district-owned sports fields including baseball diamonds.

The soggy weather has forced the District of Coldstream to temporarily close all district-owned sports fields including baseball diamonds.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

Creekside Park

Coldstream Park

Lavington Park

“Due to prolonged rain today, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” said a press release from Coldstream.

“Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.”

To reschedule your rental, contact Greater Vernon Recreation Services at 250-545-6035.