Power fully restored in the North Okanagan

Photo: BC Hydro Outages remain in the North Okanagan Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 10:32 p.m.

Power has been restored to the remaining homes without power in the North Okanagan.

According to BC Hydro power was restored at about 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

Power has been restored to 3,422 homes along Westside Road and parts of Lake Country Monday afternoon, after a bird knocked out power in the area for a couple hours.

But more than 3,200 homes remain in the dark in the North Okanagan, at the north end of Westside Road and west of Vernon, in the Beachcomber Bay area.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Power has been restored in the Silver Creek area south of Salmon Arm, although thousands of homes remain without power in the Central and North Okanagan.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, 3,422 homes along Westside Road and parts of Lake Country are still without power, after a bird contacted wires in the area.

Another 1,282 homes remain without power at the north end of Westside Road, while another 1,925 homes are in the dark west of Vernon, in the Beachcomber Bay area.

ORIGINAL: 2:35 p.m.

Thousands of homes are without power Monday afternoon in Lake Country, along Westside Road, west of Vernon and south of Salmon Arm.

While it's not clear if the all the outages are connected to the same event, more than 9,200 homes between Kelowna and Salmon Arm are without power.

The cause of the three separate large outages are currently listed as “under investigation” on the BC Hydro outage map.

The furthest south outage covers Westside Road from Wilson Landing north to Killiney Beach, in addition to parts of Lake Country, to Highway 97. This outage impacts 3,422 homes.

A little to the north, another outage is impacting 3,263 homes at the north end of Westside Road in the Okanagan Indian Band area.

And further north still, 2,556 homes are impacted by an outage in the Silver Creek area, between Highway 97 and Salmon Arm.

It's not clear at this time if these outages will impact polling stations in the area.