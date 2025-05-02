Wood tick season is in full swing in Thompson Okanagan region

Photo: Facebook The blood-sucking parasites are out across the Thompson Okanagan as wood tick season is in full swing.

Among the creepy crawlies emerging in the spring, these critters are some of the creepiest.

There have been several posts on social media about the small arthropods lately and the impact a tick can have on man and beast should not be underestimated as they can carry some nasty ailments.

Anyone who has lived in the B.C. Interior for any length of time has likely had an encounter with a tick or knows someone who has.

They can be found year-round, but are most likely to bite from March to June.

Ticks will lie in wait on a branch or tall grass, waiting for an unsuspecting person or animal to brush by. They then latch onto their victim and bury their heads under the skin.

Staying out of the woods is no guarantee you won't encounter ticks.

Thompson Rivers University Entomologist Rob Higgins said in an earlier interview with Castanet that the most common area to find ticks is on grasslands, but they can be found in urban environments as well.

“You can definitely pick them up in town, even when you think you're walking in urban areas, because you’re brushing up against grasses on the side of the sidewalks,” he said.

If a tick has bitten you, Higgins says the best way to remove it is to take a pair of forceps or tweezers, slide them under the tick and pull backwards firmly – but not abruptly.

It will often take about 30 seconds of firm pressure to pull the tick out.

The variety most often found in B.C. is the Rocky Mountain wood tick.

Western black legged ticks, a species which Higgins said exists in low numbers in B.C., can carry Lyme disease. Each year, there are around a dozen Lyme cases discovered in the province, but about half those originate from outside the region.

Ticks can also carry other diseases, such as tick paralysis. According to Higgins, this disease mostly affects animals and he said vets and ranchers see cases each year.

Overall, it’s important to be careful, but most ticks in B.C. aren’t harmful.

“People don’t like ticks, fortunately here we don’t need to worry about them a great deal," he said.

Here are some top tick prevention tips from Orkin Canada:

Maintain your yard: Keep grass trimmed, remove weeds, and prune overgrown shrubs to reduce tick habitats.

Stick to paths: When walking through wooded areas or hiking, stay on designated trails and avoid tall grasses.

Dress appropriately: Wear long sleeves and pants, and tuck pant legs into socks to minimize exposed skin.

Perform tick checks: After outdoor activity, thoroughly inspect your body, arms, and legs for ticks.

Protect your pets: Ticks can easily latch onto pets. Avoid letting them roam in high-risk areas.

Remove food sources for wildlife: Ticks often travel via wildlife, so it’s key to deter animals from your property by removing potential food and shelter sources.

For more information on wood ticks and how to deal with them, click here.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.