Girl, 8, missing in Vernon

Photo: RCMP Mazie Cunningham, 8, is missing in Vernon.

A young girl is missing in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 8-year-old Mazie Cunningham.

Mazie was last seen leaving a store in the 5100 block of 24th Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark jean shorts and dark running shoes with pink striping.

Police believe she might be heading to the Harwood area of Vernon, blocks away from the store where she went missing.

Police, family and friends are actively searching for the girl. While Mazie does respond to her name, the RCMP says she may be reluctant if approached by someone she does not know.

If you see Mazie or have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.