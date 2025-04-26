Man throws rock through glass door of an Enderby business

Photo: Gilbert Parts Depot Someone driving a white Honda mini-van, thought it would be a good idea to throw a rock through the glass door of an Enderby business.

Someone driving a white Honda mini-van thought it would be a good idea to throw a rock through the glass door of an Enderby business.

A video on the Gilbert Parts Depot Facebook page posted Friday shows a man exit the van and throw a rock at the door, smashing the glass.

A passenger can be seen standing next to the van while the rock is thrown. The pair then get back into the mini-van and leave the scene without entering the business.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

“Just had some visitors decide to donate a rock to our Enderby store,” said a post on the Facebook page. “Although rocks are cool, we prefer to sell auto parts. Please leave your rocks in nature. If anyone has any information on these individuals please contact Gilbert Parts Depot or the local RCMP.”

The store manager was not available for comment Saturday.