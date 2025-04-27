HOPE Outreach Vernon will be collecting clothes for the less fortunate May 3

Photo: HOPE Outreach H.O.P.E. Outreach in Vernon will be holding a clothing drive May 3 for the less fortunate in the city.

H.O.P.E. Outreach in Vernon will be holding a clothing drive May 3 for the less fortunate in the city.

The group that helps at-risk men and women in the community will be at the People Place parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where people can drop off items such as T-shirts, tank tops, light pants, shorts, sneakers, sandals, hats and light jackets.

H.O.P.E. is also asking for hair brushes and deodorant.

All donations will go to those in need in the Vernon area.

H.O.P.E. can be contacted at [email protected].