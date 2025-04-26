Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo is at Kal Tire Place North until 4 p.m.

Photo: Darren Handschuh The fifth annual Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo is underway.

Dozens of businesses have set up at Kal Tire Place North for the expo that carries on until 4 p.m. today.

Mayla Janzen, with the chamber, said along with the 75 vendors, there are games, prize giveaways, food trucks and more.

“It is completely free,” Janzen said. “You can come down and meet all of the local businesses and organizations that are set up here that maybe don't get a chance to otherwise feature themselves in the community.

“It's a good chance to come down and see who's in town and maybe lead to some business together, or a job or find a contractor to do some work on your house.”

For more information and a full list of businesses at the expo, visit the Vernon Chamber website.