City of Vernon has several road work projects on the go

It's springtime and that means road work – lots of road work.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get an update on several road construction projects around the city.

The report to council says contractors began applying road markings last week, with the work expected to take approximately four to six weeks to complete. The work will include a combination of standard traffic marking paint and durable thermoplastic paint.

The program includes all city roads, selected parking lots, and designated multi-use pathways.

Work has also began on two roundabouts.

The contractor continues to work on the underground utilities and is on schedule for the Pleasant Valley Road at 39th Avenue roundabout project.

“All traffic is detouring around the site, and the contractor is co-ordinating access with emergency services, affected residents as well as transit, garbage and recycling,” the report says.

Construction started last week on the Silver Star Road at Phoenix Drive roundabout.

Throughout the project, the team will provide updates to the public regarding access to the Foothills neighbourhood, and any road disruptions, the report says.

The Pleasant Valley Cemetery entrance renewal project has also started.

The work will include a new entrance sign and gate, updated plantings and replacement of the existing retaining wall. The work is expected to be completed by mid August.

During construction, the Maple Avenue entrance may be closed intermittently. When closures occur, detour signage will be in place and visitors will be directed to use the entrance near the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home off of 43rd Avenue. The cemetery will remain open throughout the project.