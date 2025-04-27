Photo: Vernon Museum The Japanese Garden was built in Vernon's Polson Park in 1967.

Polson Park has stood at the heart of Vernon for more than 117 years, evolving alongside the city and its challenges, most recently through the Vernon Creek Naturalization Project in 2025.

While the broader history of the park and its many features offers much to explore, one particular area invites a closer look: the Japanese Gardens.

These serene gardens were donated to the City of Vernon in 1967 by the local Japanese community, at the same time the Chinese community gifted the Chinese Pagoda. Both projects were created for Canada’s Centennial.

As described in the book 'Til We See the Light of Hope, the project began in 1966 when the city approached the Vernon chapter of the Japanese Canadian Citizens’ Association (JCCA) about participating in a centennial initiative. The proposal was met with enthusiasm, and the idea of a traditional Japanese garden took shape.

The Centennial Project Committee was formed, led by Ed Ouchi (then employed as a city gardener), Ayano Sakakibara (president of the Fujinkai, or Japanese Women’s Association), and Yoshio Ouchi (president of the JCCA). They soon found the person who would bring the vision to life: Tokimitsu Takemura.

Mr. Takemura, then 80 years old, had trained as a gardener in Japan and was widely respected for his expertise. Though retired, he agreed to design and supervise the garden’s construction.

Fundraising efforts began immediately, with most contributions coming from the Japanese community, along with support from the Fujinkai, the Japanese United Church in Kelowna and other donors. A total of $5,257 was raised. The city contributed labour and equipment.

Work commenced in September 1966. Stones were carefully chosen from BX Creek and a city gravel pit, with Mr. Takemura paying close attention to the shape and proportion of each one. Many helped with the effort: Kiyosuke Sakakibara transported Mr. Takemura to the site daily and Shigeo Tanaka built the tea house using peeled cedar logs and a cedar bark roof, a feature that still defines the garden today. Trees were planted, a pond was dug and crossed by a small bridge, and a five-foot Yukimi-style stone lantern was installed.

The garden was officially unveiled on June 24, 1967. Vernon Mayor Lionel Mercier, MLA Pat Jordan, MP Howard Johnston, and many members of the Japanese community gathered to mark the occasion. Mr. Takemura, the heart and hands behind the project, cut the ribbon.

Today, the Japanese Gardens remain a place of quiet beauty and reflection. A visit offers the chance to appreciate not only the harmony of the design, but also the dedication and care that shaped it, down to the placement of each stone.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.