Vernon RCMP say missing teen found safe

Photo: File photo Vernon RCMP have located a missing teen safe and well.

UPDATE 2:21 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say the teen reported missing from Vernon on April 25 has been found safe and well.

ORIGINAL April 25

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, who has not been seen since noon on Friday.

Police are looking for a teen and said they, along with his family, are concerned for the teen's well-being.

Anyone who may have seen the teen or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.