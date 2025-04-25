Vernon North Okanagan RCMP ask for public's help in locating a missing teen

Photo: RCMP Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, 14-year-old Damien White.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, who has not been seen since noon on Friday.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Damien White and said they, along with his family, are concerned for his well-being.

White is described as standing 5 ft 6 in, weighing roughly 160 lbs, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson zip-up and dark blue/black jeans. Police said the teen was also carrying a skateboard.

Anyone who may have seen White or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.