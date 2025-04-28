City of Vernon bylaw officers dealt with hundreds of files in 2024

Photo: File photo City officials will be getting a detailed look at what tasks Vernon Protective Services did in 2024, with nearly half of the calls in the Business Improvement Area involving unhoused people.

City officials will be getting a detailed look at what tasks Vernon Protective Services did in 2024, with nearly half of the calls in the Business Improvement Area involving unhoused people.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get a report regarding the volume and location of the 2024 calls for service in the Downtown Business Improvement Area(s) and information on how the department addresses nuisance properties.

Council asked for the report at their Feb. 10 meeting.

Bylaw Compliance calls for service files are categorized as public or proactive. Public calls for service involve in-person front-counter concerns, phone calls or emails directly from the community, while proactive files are generated by Bylaw Officers conducting foot, bike or vehicle patrols throughout the community.

To provide a visual representation of the 895 calls for service in 2024 in the Business Improvement Area (BIA), the area was divided into four quadrants.

“The results show that 72% (641 of 895) of files occurred west of 32 Street and these calls were primarily related to traffic, sign, business licensing, fire services and parks and public places bylaw regulations,” the report says. “The data was further analyzed, focusing on calls for service related to the unhoused population, and this accounted for 49% (439 of 895) of total files in the BIA.”

These calls were related to the Parks and Public Places Bylaw and consisted of files regarding temporary shelters, substance-related issues, panhandling, mental health and prohibited use which includes misuse of city facilities: public washrooms, parkade, bus shelters, and city hall reception area.

The report says 45.6% (200 of 439) of calls for service were generated by the public while 54.4% (239 of 439) were Bylaw Officer generated (proactive patrols).

Bylaw officers were also kept busy dealing with nuisance properties.

“Throughout the community, individual properties may generate a high volume of bylaw related complaints and Bylaw Compliance understands that these nuisance properties can negatively impact a neighbourhood,” the report says.

The process for a nuisance property complaint begins with an investigation and includes communicating with the property owner the requirement to address and remedy all issues and bring the property into compliance as soon as possible.

“Through the investigative process, officers are encouraged to recognize and address other potential issues and hazards that may be occurring on a property. Where an officer observes issues such as structure modifications, mould or life-safety concerns that require another level of expertise or intervention, a collaborative approach is taken,” the report says.

“This may include reaching out to a Building Official, a Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) Fire Prevention Officer, Technical Safety BC, Interior Health Authority or the RCMP. Each agency may order any found deficiencies to be remedied on a timeline at their discretion and serious life safety deficiencies could affect occupancy.”

To read the full report, click here.