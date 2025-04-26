Photo: Vernon Friends of the Library Vernon Friends of the Library book sale takes place May 1 to 3

It is about as close as a bookworm can get to heaven on earth.

The annual Vernon Friends of the Library book sale takes place May 1 to 3 and this year it has a new location.

Organizer Trish Bennett said it has been moved from the curling rink to the Schubert Centre this year, but it will still feature thousands of titles for $2 each.

The books are either donated to the group by members of the public or from the Okanagan Regional Library.

The books on sale are all sorted by category.

“We don't have books that are more than 20 years old, unless it's a classic of course,” Bennett said, adding all of the books are inspected to ensure they are not “mouldy or damaged.”

Bennett said monies raised from the sale goes back to the library “to pay for things their budget won't pay for” such as art work in the children's area, a recording space at the Vernon Library, decorations for special occasions like Christmas and other items.

“We have been doing it for quite a few years,” she said. “We also donate money to smaller libraries like Enderby and Cherryville.”

For more information, visit the Vernon Friends of the Library Facebook page.