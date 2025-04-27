Fourth annual S2S Ski Marathon raised $14,000 for KidSport Vernon

Photo: S2S The fourth annual S2S Ski Marathon was held at Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and SilverStar Mountain Resort earlier this month, with the silent auction raising some $14,000 for KidSport Vernon.

They came, they skied and they raised a lot of money.

The fourth annual S2S Ski Marathon was held at Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and SilverStar Mountain Resort earlier this month, with the silent auction raising some $14,000 for KidSport Vernon.

The S2S partner charity provides grants for kids aged 18 and under in Greater Vernon to play a season of sport.

The two-day Nordic event featured 21-km and 41-km races and two ski techniques - classic and skate.

Registrations were up 20 per cent over last year, with more than 700 participants and 980 race entries.

While maintaining a strong local focus, skiers came from all across Canada, the US, Norway, Sweden, and Australia, ranging in age from six to 85 years old. They included Elite, Competitive and Finishing is Winning categories.

“The Finishing is Winning category is for those participants that want to try a ski marathon for the first time, or just want to enjoy the day and go at their own pace,” said a press release from event organizers.

New this year were the Stussi Night Sprints, with development and elite categories.

“This exciting race format, with $3,400 of prize money, brought 22 elite men and 14 elite women to our community. Many of these athletes had recently finished the World Cup circuit. Developing athletes included some emerging talent as young as 11 years old,” organizers said.

In its four years, S2S donations to KidSport total more than $45,000.

Catherine Friesen, S2S volunteer who organizes the Silent Auction, is thrilled with how much the S2S is giving back to our community.

“We’re so grateful for the generous donations from sponsors and other local businesses that have made the S2S Silent Auction a success every year," says Friesen.