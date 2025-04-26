Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning Monday

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of city hall Monday.

Workers who have lost their lives or been injured on the job will be honoured at a special ceremony Monday.

The City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of city hall on from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The National Day of Mourning honours workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The ceremony will include comments from representatives of the Province of British Columbia,

City of Vernon, WorkSafeBC, CUPE Local 626, Vernon Fire Rescue Services, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.