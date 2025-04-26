Vernon's annual ComicCon takes place May 3 at the recreation complex and curling rink

Photo: Darren Handschuh Daredevil, Spiderman, Indiana Jones and a member of Star Fleet Command made a special appearance in downtown Vernon Friday.

Daredevil, Spiderman, Indiana Jones and a member of Star Fleet Command made a special appearance in downtown Vernon Friday.

The eclectic mix of characters were promoting Vernon ComicCon, taking place May 3 at the recreation centre and for the first time, the curling rink next door – making it the biggest ComicCon Vernon has ever seen.

Organizer Peter Kaz said last year's even drew more than 6,500 people, making it one of the largest pay events in the Valley.

“It's always the first Saturday in May because that is free comic book day internationally,” Kaz said. “Ebeneezers is our local store and they offer free comic books to every attendee.”

The Halina Centre will be the stage room, the Dogwood Gym will be the games room while the curling rink and Creekside Room will be for vendors carrying everything from sci-fi to super heroes and everything in between.

“So if you are into movies, sci-fi stuff, television shows, whatever it may be, there are cards, games, clothes, there will be food trucks. It's basically Disneyland in our own town,” Kaz said.

“We have three photo ops. We have Stargate, an Empire Movie prop which is a massive actual display of Stargate. We also have the Okanagan Ghostbusters and the 501st Legion from Star Wars.”

And of course Cos Play is encouraged among attendees.

“One of the things we are excited for this year is our first real guest James Lloyd who is the artist for Futurama comic books and the Simpsons cross over,” said Kaz, a self-confessed 'Big Geek.'

“ComicCon is not all about comics. It started that way, but the comic convention is called that because it is a pop culture convention.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there is a $10 entry fee, with children under 12 getting in for free.

For updates and more information, visit the Vernon ComicCon Facebook page.