Vernon's KT Fairglass looking for people who could use a helping hand

For Todd Embley at Vernon's KT Fairglass Windows and Doors, it's about more than just running a business – it's about giving back.

Embley uses his business to bless those in the community who need a helping hand - something he wants to do more of.

People can nominate those in need on the KT Fairglass website, and it is something he wants more people to do.

“We would like to do it (help people) monthly,” he said while at the South Vernon home of Tammy Hawkins where he was installing $3,000 worth of windows for free.

“Right now we are doing it quarterly, but we would like more nominations to come in. Those who can't afford it but really do need to have those old windows replaced...we like to see exactly what we can do.”

Embley works closely with Milgard, a company that provides the windows for free.

One of the people Embley is helping is Tammy Hawkins, who has been facing a variety of challenges this past year.

“I'm getting two new windows I couldn't afford to replace,” Hawkins said while James Hyer of Hyer Construction and Renovations worked to replace a broken basement window.

Hawkins said she has a hard time asking for help, and admitted it was even difficult to accept the offer of help, but she is thankful for the assistance.

Hawkins had brain surgery last summer and had to take a few months off of work, which was “very hard financially.”

She also had to reduce her hours at work, adding to the financial hardship.

Hawkins was nominated to KT Fairglass by a friend.

Embley said people can go to the KT Fairglass website to nominate someone, or fill out the application themselves.

“We want to know more about the families and we want to know more about the windows and what they are dealing with,” Embley said. “That then inspires us tp reach out and get in touch and hopefully move forward with the project.”