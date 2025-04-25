Vernon's John Rudy Health Resource Centre hosting symposium to help caregivers

Photo: Pixabay The Family Caregivers Symposium will be held May 6 at the Prestige Hotel, 4411 - 32nd St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Vernon's John Rudy Health Resource Centre wants to offer caregivers some care.

Being a caregiver can be mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting, so the symposium will feature speakers, resources, an art show and self-care activities to help caregivers deal with the challenges they face.

“One in four Canadians, at some point in their life, will be a caregiver for someone with a long-term health condition, disability or a need related to aging. Family caregivers are critical in our society and we must ensure their well-being too,” said Chantelle Fairbrother, John Rudy Health Resource Centre executive director.

“Over 80% of the people who access our services are family caregivers and they need more resources to stay healthy, feel understood and continue to care for their loved ones.”

The theme for the inaugural symposium is “You are heard, you are seen and your needs matter.”

Family caregivers are invited to attend this event for free to gain valuable information and to feel recognized.

“We also encourage professionals working as caregivers to attend for a small registration fee,” Fairbrother said. “This event will be informative and memorable for those who sacrifice so much for their family or friend.”

The three goals for the event are:

Raise awareness to “who and what” is a caregiver

Make information accessible to caregivers

Provide some much-deserved care for the caregivers (a little pampering)

Fairbrother said spending time with others who are on a similar journey can be empowering.

The presentations will cover topics such as realistic self-care, how to communicate effectively with your loved one and health care providers, practical ways to improve your nutrition and how to find ways to find your passion beyond being a caregiver.

There will also be a panel discussion with three people who are family caregivers.

“They will share their journey and inspire all of those in attendance,” Fairbrother said.

More than 30 exhibitors will be at the event, non-profit agencies and businesses that provide products and services that will benefit the caregiver. There will also be free chair massages, reflexology mini sessions and an opportunity to create some art.

The art show at the event features local talent and how they see the journey of a family caregiver.

A donation of $50 will help make the event free to family caregivers but e-transfer [email protected] or on www.canadahelps.org and search John Rudy Health Resource Centre.