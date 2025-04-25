Outdoor waste drop-off program at Middleton transfer station cancelled for 2025

Photo: Pixabey.com District of Coldstream announces cancellation of yard waste drop-off program for 2025

The Garden Waste/Yard Waste and Leaf Drop-Off program at Middleton Transfer Station has been cancelled for 2025.

The District of Coldstream says the transfer station site on Middleton Drive has been re-purposed due to operational requirements. The site is currently being used for the storage of parks, landscaping and road repair materials, as construction of the new public works building has impacted the available space at the yard.

This has caused the Middleton Transfer Station to not be suitable for leaf drop off or garden waste.

The district recommends people use the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility located at 120 Birnie Rd. The facility offers free drop-off for yard waste to Coldstream residents.