Vernon cornhole league looking for sponsors

Photo: File photo Vernon cornhole league is looking for sponsors

It's a fun game with an odd name and it is growing in popularity.

Once relegated to backyards and picnics, cornhole is coming into its own and the Vernon Grizzlys Cornhole League Society is at the forefront of the movement.

Cornhole is a lawn game in which players or teams take turns throwing fabric bean bags at an inclined board with a hole in its far end. The goal of the game is to score points by either landing a bag on the board or putting a bag through the hole.

Across Canada, cornhole is experiencing a surge in popularity, with more than 3,000 registered players in 37 leagues at the start of 2024.

“This isn't just a game - it's a vibrant community that attracts individuals of all ages, genders, and skill levels – from casual players to aspiring professionals,” said a press release from the society.

“People are traveling from near and far to be part of our growing league.”

And the league is looking for sponsors.

“This year presents an exceptional window of exposure,” the society said. “The BC Cornhole Association has proudly nominated the Vernon Grizzlys Cornhole League Society to host the Provincial Championships at the Vernon Curling Rink from May 30 to June 1.”

The event could attract more than 150 players from seven leagues across the province.

Organizers are hoping sponsors will come onboard and help fund the event.

For more information email [email protected] or visit their website.