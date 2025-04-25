Vernon ultra-athlete tackling the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca starting May 1

Photo: Facebook Shanda Hill is at it again.

Shanda Hill is at it again.

Only a few weeks after completing the gruelling Deca in South Africa, the Vernon ultra-athlete is heading to Brazil for the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

On May 1, Shanda will begin one of the world's most challenging endurance races on the circuit.

The race consists of 10 full Iron-distance triathlons completed continuously and includes 38 km of swimming, 1,800 km of biking, and 422 km of running.

“There are no rest days or breaks. Once the race starts, it goes until the full distance is finished,” her manager Jacs wrote the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

The event is held at Clube Aretê in Búzios, Brazil, a hot and humid coastal town known for its fast racing conditions.

“The entire course is contained within the club. Athletes will swim in a 50-metre pool, bike on a private closed circuit, and run loops around the lake. The course is set at sea level and designed for speed. This is where records are broken,” Jacs wrote.

“What makes this event even more significant is the competition. Shanda is once again the only female on the starting line, racing against nine of the top male ultra-triathletes in the world. It is a strong field, and the pressure is real. This is not just about endurance. It is about consistency, mental toughness, and the ability to perform day after day without a break.”

Jacs said the race is "massive" not only because of the distance, but because of the format: sleep is limited, nutrition has to be dialled in, recovery happens while still moving and the slightest mistake can cost everything.

Jacs will be heading to Brazil to support Hill and provide regular updates.

“Throughout the event, I will share live videos and behind-the-scenes photos,” Jacs said. “My camera is packed, and I will do everything I can to bring you inside this journey and show you what it really looks like on the ground.

"Shanda is proud to represent Canada on the international stage again, and we look forward to having you with us at every step. Let Shanda know we are all behind her 100%," said Jacs.

Until recently, Hill worked as a landscaper when she was not setting world records in endurance racing, but she has now transitioned to a full-time ultra-athlete.

To make her dream a reality, Hill is in need of sponsors.

A range of sponsorship packages are available.

For more information on Hill and to become a sponsor, visit her website.