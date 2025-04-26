Vernon's Davison Orchards opens for the season May 1

Photo: Davison Orchards At 92 years old, Grandpa Bob has been around almost as long as Davison Orchards has.

Anyone who has spent any time at Vernon's Davison Orchard knows Grandpa Bob.

At 92 years old, Grandpa Bob has been around almost as long as the orchard has.

He is still keenly interested in everything happening around the farm and can often be seen cruising around the orchard on his four-wheeler.

Earlier this month, he took a tour with son, grandson and great-grandson to check on the fruit trees.

The Vernon farm has been family operated since 1933 and now has fourth-generation Davison family members tilling the land.

And Grandpa Bob will be nearby when the orchard opens for the season May 1.

They will operate from Tuesday through Saturday until June 10 and then daily until they close in October.

The farm will be kicking off the spring season with Blossom Tours, Fridays and Saturdays in May and June. On Saturday, May 10, the farm will be offering free family photos in the orchard.

Ands there is a bit more of a buzz at the farm this spring, because after three years without, the peach trees are in full blossom.

The past three years were hard on the soft fruit, with nary a peach to be found after harsh winter conditions.

But Tom Davison said the peach crop is looking good this year.

“This spring, the trees have come out beautifully and you can see the flowers,” Davison said while standing next row of fully in bloom peach trees.

“Peaches is one of my favourites, but we also like growing pears,” he said of the fruit trees which are just starting to blossom.

Davison Orchards also grows a variety of vegetables and the farmers have been busy preparing the soil, planting veggies in the greenhouse, and building an irrigation system at their new property on Bella Vista Road.

The farmers will be planting apples and pears on that parcel of land in 2026 and 2027 with some ground crops, such as melons and sweet corn, going in this spring.