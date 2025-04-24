Vernon businessman and former hockey coach gets 23 months for sexually assaulting teen

Photo: File photo A Vernon businessman and former hockey coach was sentenced to 23 months in jail for sexually assaulting a teen girl more than 20 years ago.

This article contains details about sexual assault that could be triggering for some. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122.

Keith Chase was originally found guilty in October 2022 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an incident that happened in 2004, when he was 37.

Chase successfully appealed the conviction, but was once again found guilty of kissing, performing oral sex on the teen and of digital penetration of her vagina.

The assault happened when the victim was staying at Chase's home the night before a hockey game. He was her hockey coach and she was friends with his daughter.

While not binding, Crown Counsel Margaret Cissel and defence lawyer B. Laxton-Coglin presented a joint recommendation to Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan asking for a sentence of 23 months in jail, DNA submission, 10-year firearm ban and probation.

Judge's ruling

Donegan said the sentence in on the low end of the scale, but she agreed to impose the 23-month sentence.

In giving her reasons for the sentence, Donegan noted the victim was mature for her age however “no amount of maturity for her age changes the fact they she was also a, innocent, vulnerable adolescent girl who was sexually assaulted while having a sleepover in the home of her friend, a place where she should have been safe and secure from harm.”

Donegan pointed out she was assaulted by her coach who had known her since she was six years old.

“There can be no doubt that the gravity of this offence, which involves and abuse of trust for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl causing significant harm to her is very high,” Donegan said. “This crime, like all sexual crimes, is inherently violent. These crimes can and often do have a crippling effect on the psychological and emotional well being of the victim.”

Donegan said it has been proven such acts of sexual violence can have a long lasting impact on the well being of the victim.

Impact statement

The victim, who can not be named under a court-ordered publication ban, submitted a victim impact statement that was read in court by Cissel prior to sentencing.

“What you did shows complete disregard and disrespect to another human being, a vulnerable teen at that,” the victim wrote in the impact statement.

“I can not properly convey the level of resentment and outrage I felt towards (Chase) when I think about why and how this happened. Keith, you abused the power and trust my family and I had in you. For your selfish sexual reasons, you exploited me, a child.”

During the impact statement, the victim said Chase will forever be remembered as the man who abused a 16-year-old girl and wondered how her hockey career could had gone had she not been abused.

Chase once told the teen that in two years he expected her to make the Canadian national team. Instead she battled mental health challenges and substance use brought on by the assault.

“Because of you I will never know how far I could have gone with my hockey career,” she wrote, adding she gave up two scholarships because of the huge impact the assault had on her.

“Because of you I will never have the chance to be the original me.”

Donegan praised the victim for her hard work dealing the past trauma.

In defence of Chase

Laxton-Coglin then presented Donegan with 31 character references for Chase.

Laxton-Coglin pointed out Chase has not committed any other offences since the assault and has been an upstanding member of the community, support hockey teams and numerous charities through his business.

Laxton-Coglin said Chase's actions have “consistently demonstrated a commitment to others, willingness to take responsibility and a belief in second chances.”

Chase addresses court

Chase then addressed the court, giving an emotional speech with Donegan asking at one point if he would like to take a break to compose himself.

“I did my best to be a positive influence to over 700 players,” he said of his coaching career in a wavering voice.

Chase admitted to having struggles with alcohol, noting he was a brawler during his time playing junior hockey and used alcohol to deal with the pain.

“It wasn't a daily thing, but when I drank I drank to excess. The effect this had on my wife and my kids has changed my life and since 2004 alcohol is not how I cope,” he said.

Chase said while he disagrees with some of information on the incident presented to court “I am still at fault. I let something happen that would change my life, as well have a negative impact on a young adult's life...to say I'm ashamed is an understatement.”

Pausing to composing himself once again, Chase took responsibility saying “I was in the wrong and I made the biggest single mistake of my life and for this I am deeply sorry.”

Chase said the support he received from friends, family and the community has been “very humbling.”

Donegan believed Chase was genuinely remorseful for his past actions.

Along with the jail time, Chase has to be added to the national sex offender registry, must not own firearms and will be put on probation for 10 years.

Chase was also given five days credit for time served.