Pseudoscorpions can be found across North America, including the BC Interior

Photo: Brian Hawes With a body similar to a tick, the pseudoscorpion has long front legs with pincers making it look rather intimidating – except for the fact it is less than half an inch long fully grown

The bad news is this insect looks like a scorpion and it lives right here in B.C.

The good news is, this member of the arachnid family is very small.

Today's Bug of the Week was sent in by Brian Hawes who he spotted such a critter in his Coldstream home recently.

With a body similar to a tick, the pseudoscorpion has long front legs with pincers making it look rather intimidating – except for the fact it is less than half an inch long fully grown.

While they may be kind of creepy to look at, pseudoscorpions can actually be good to have around as they feed on many types of small insects such as lice, beetle larvae, ants and mites.

And they are not harmful to people in anyway as they do not bite or sting.

According to the University of Minnesota website, the little bugs can live in many habitats and are often found in cracks, crevices and other such places.

They can also be found in leaf litter, moss, under tree bark and rocks, and even in bird and mammal nests.

They often enter homes by “hitching a ride” on larger insects like beetles. They also can hide in firewood, and when the wood is taken into a home, the pseudoscorpion goes with it.

Once in the home they prefer damp areas like laundry rooms or bathrooms but they can live in any room rent free.

They are most active in the warmer months of the year.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.