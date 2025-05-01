Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District holding two special events as part of Mental Health Week

Photo: CMHA The movie Bring it On will be shown at Vernon's Towne Theatre as a fundraiser for the CMHA.

North Okanagan residents can come together and have some fun while creating awareness about mental health issues.

On May 8, the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District will hold two special events as part of Mental Health Week.

“We are excited to bring the community together as a way of shattering stigma around mental health and creating connections with those around us,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

The annual Block Party from noon to 2 p.m. will take place in front of the Museum & Archives of Vernon and will include booths highlighting local organizations. Hamburgers will be available by donation and The Shades will provide live music. Everyone is invited.

CMHA Vernon is the charity of choice for Watkin Motors Ford Presents Thankful Thursday at the Vernon Towne Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

The film is the cult classic Bring It On, 100 per cent of the box office profits from the screening will go directly to CMHA Vernon.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

National Mental Health Week runs from May 5 to 11 and this year’s theme is Unmasking Mental Health.

“Mental health challenges often mean people are hiding behind a mask to avoid judgment and discrimination. But as the stigma becomes heavier, so does the mask, which creates more isolation,” said Payson.

“That’s why it’s important for all of us to look beyond the surface and consider the whole person. Through honesty and vulnerability, deeper connections are formed, and positive mental health benefits are created.”

For more information about CMHA services and programs, click here.