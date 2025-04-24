Hundreds of Vernon students are thinking about climate action in their community

Photo: CARE Students explored six different routes within the downtown area, each with diverse climate action image opportunities. One group visited the creek restoration site at Polson Park to capture images of how environmental assets that support climate action can be enhanced within urban settings.

More than 100 Grade 6/7 Hillview Elementary School students scoured the streets of Vernon on Earth Day taking photos of what inspire them to think about climate action in our community.

The eager young photographers captured images throughout downtown Vernon that will be printed on canvas and displayed along the Hallway of Hope at the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) Expo May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernon Curling Club.

Founded by School District 22 counsellor Laura Masini-Pieralli and learning co-ordinator Rhiannon Brunello, the Hope Project is aligned with Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE), currently in its fourth year in Vernon and Lumby.

The program involves all area high schools of almost 320 Grade 7-12 students and 50 community mentors from all sectors.

The project aims to increase students' climate awareness, while building on hope as an action-oriented character strength that fosters increasing agency, motivation and confidence that their goals can be reached.

“Hopeful students are more likely to achieve academic success, show greater resilience, and experience higher levels of well-being. And by fostering hope, you empower students to believe in their ability to make meaningful contributions to local climate action efforts,” said Masini Pieralli ,

Brunello adds, “While research shows that more than 80% of youth say climate change makes them anxious about the future, this can be reduced by providing the knowledge and skills students need to take action. SD22's Strategic Plan's goals for student success include empowering students to support climate action and have a positive impact on the environment, which can be accomplished through programs like CARE."

For more information about CARE, contact [email protected].